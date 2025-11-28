Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 16.5% in ten months

    Finance
    • 28 November, 2025
    • 15:31
    Life insurance premiums in Azerbaijan grow 16.5% in ten months

    A total of 710.702 million manats in life insurance premiums was collected in Azerbaijan in January–October of this year, marking a 16.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    Life insurance payouts rose even more sharply - up 34.5% year-on-year - reaching 546.87 million manats.

    As a result, for every 100 manats in life insurance premiums collected, 76.9 manats was paid back to customers, compared to 66.6 manats a year earlier.

    Across the broader insurance market, Azerbaijan's 16 insurance companies collected 1.26 billion manats in premiums during the period, 12.9% more than last year. Payouts totaled 772.6 million manats, an annual increase of 24.2%.

    Overall, insurers paid out 61.5 manats for every 100 manats in premiums collected, up from 56 manats in the same period of 2024.

    1 manat=$0.59 as of November 28, 2025 (according to the exchange rates by the CBA)

    Azərbaycanda həyat sığortası üzrə ödənişlər 35 %-ə yaxın artıb
    Выплаты по страхованию жизни в Азербайджане выросли на 34,5%

