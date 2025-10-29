Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Finance
    • 29 October, 2025
    • 11:41
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    64.37

    - 1.09

    - 10.27

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    60.09

    - 5.06

    - 11.63

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    3,967.40

    - 22.60

    1,326.40

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,706.37

    161.78

    5,162.15

    S&P 500

    6,890.89

    15.73

    1,009.26

    Nasdaq

    23,827.49

    190.03

    4,516.70

    Nikkei

    51,177.34

    665.02

    11,282.80

    Dax

    24,278.63

    - 30.15

    4,369.49

    FTSE 100

    9,696.74

    42.92

    1,523.72

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,216.58

    - 22.60

    835.84

    Shanghai Composite

    4,002.83

    5.89

    651.07

    Bist 100

    10,871.08

    17.65

    1,040.52

    RTS

    984.76

    - 3.08

    91.54

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1634

    - 0.0033

    0.1280

    USD/GBP

    1.3253

    - 0.0113

    0.0737

    JPY/USD

    152.0600

    0.2000

    - 5.1400

    RUB/USD

    78.8633

    - 0.3897

    - 34.6567

    TRY/USD

    41.9589

    - 0.0057

    6.5989

    CNY/USD

    7.1007

    0.0013

    - 0.1993
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (29.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (29.10.2025)

