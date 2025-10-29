Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2025)

Nino Tsilosani: Ensuring independence - most important goal of Azerbaijan, Georgia Foreign policy

Baku ready to continue cooperation with Oman within multilateral platforms, Bayramov says Foreign policy

Sofia Saeed Shah: Azerbaijan always supports Pakistan's position on Kashmir Foreign policy

Photo Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of Akhar-Bakhar National Park in Gakh district Ecology

Iranian official: Ardabil ready to host hydrotourism conference in 2026 Foreign policy

Renewable Energy Agency: Azerbaijan to have robust energy storage system Energy

Samira Musayeva: Azerbaijan to pay carbon tax on exports to EU Finance

Azerbaijan may receive funding under ADB's Glacial Melt Adaptation Program Finance