Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (29.10.2025)
Finance
- 29 October, 2025
- 11:41
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
64.37
|
- 1.09
|
- 10.27
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
60.09
|
- 5.06
|
- 11.63
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,967.40
|
- 22.60
|
1,326.40
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,706.37
|
161.78
|
5,162.15
|
S&P 500
|
6,890.89
|
15.73
|
1,009.26
|
Nasdaq
|
23,827.49
|
190.03
|
4,516.70
|
Nikkei
|
51,177.34
|
665.02
|
11,282.80
|
Dax
|
24,278.63
|
- 30.15
|
4,369.49
|
FTSE 100
|
9,696.74
|
42.92
|
1,523.72
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,216.58
|
- 22.60
|
835.84
|
Shanghai Composite
|
4,002.83
|
5.89
|
651.07
|
Bist 100
|
10,871.08
|
17.65
|
1,040.52
|
RTS
|
984.76
|
- 3.08
|
91.54
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1634
|
- 0.0033
|
0.1280
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3253
|
- 0.0113
|
0.0737
|
JPY/USD
|
152.0600
|
0.2000
|
- 5.1400
|
RUB/USD
|
78.8633
|
- 0.3897
|
- 34.6567
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9589
|
- 0.0057
|
6.5989
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1007
|
0.0013
|
- 0.1993
