Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory SOCGOV 2025

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Finance
    • 25 October, 2025
    • 10:29
    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Current price

    Compared to the previous day's close

    Compared to the beginning of the year

    Commodity

    Brent (USD/barrel)

    65.94

    - 0.05

    - 8.70

    WTI (USD/barrel)

    61.50

    - 0.29

    - 10.22

    Gold (USD/ounce)

    4,137.80

    - 7.80

    1,496.80

    Indices

    Dow-Jones

    47,207.12

    472.51

    4,662.90

    S&P 500

    6,791.69

    53.25

    910.06

    Nasdaq

    23,204.87

    263.07

    3,894.08

    Nikkei

    49,299.65

    658.04

    9,405.11

    Dax

    24,239.89

    32.10

    4,330.75

    FTSE 100

    9,645.62

    67.05

    1,472.60

    CAC 40 INDEX

    8,225.63

    - 0.15

    844.89

    Shanghai Composite

    3,950.31

    27.90

    598.55

    Bist 100

    10,941.79

    333.53

    1,111.23

    RTS

    989.72

    - 6.75

    96.50

    Currency

    USD/EUR

    1.1627

    0.0000

    0.1273

    USD/GBP

    1.3311

    0.0000

    0.0795

    JPY/USD

    152.8600

    0.2900

    - 4.3400

    RUB/USD

    79.7500

    - 1.6900

    - 33.7700

    TRY/USD

    41.9445

    0.0100

    6.5845

    CNY/USD

    7.1225

    0.0000

    - 0.1775
    key indicators stockmarket currency market
    Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.10.2025)
    Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.10.2025)

    Latest News

    10:59

    Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry congratulates Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    10:48

    About 700 people in Azerbaijan agreed to posthumous organ donation

    Health
    10:43

    Yegana Abbasova: Azerbaijan one of leading countries in region in organ transplantation

    Health
    10:34

    Colombian president sees US sanctions as paradoxical

    Other countries
    10:29

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)

    Finance
    10:20
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Sumgayit hosts international conference on organ transplantation

    Foreign policy
    10:14

    US Treasury introduces sanctions against Colombian president

    Other countries
    10:01

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling coach happy with team's performance at U23 World Championships

    Team sports
    09:51

    Victory Day concert to be held at Seaside National Park in Baku

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed