Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (25.10.2025)
Finance
- 25 October, 2025
- 10:29
|
Current price
|
Compared to the previous day's close
|
Compared to the beginning of the year
|
Commodity
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
65.94
|
- 0.05
|
- 8.70
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
61.50
|
- 0.29
|
- 10.22
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
4,137.80
|
- 7.80
|
1,496.80
|
Indices
|
Dow-Jones
|
47,207.12
|
472.51
|
4,662.90
|
S&P 500
|
6,791.69
|
53.25
|
910.06
|
Nasdaq
|
23,204.87
|
263.07
|
3,894.08
|
Nikkei
|
49,299.65
|
658.04
|
9,405.11
|
Dax
|
24,239.89
|
32.10
|
4,330.75
|
FTSE 100
|
9,645.62
|
67.05
|
1,472.60
|
CAC 40 INDEX
|
8,225.63
|
- 0.15
|
844.89
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,950.31
|
27.90
|
598.55
|
Bist 100
|
10,941.79
|
333.53
|
1,111.23
|
RTS
|
989.72
|
- 6.75
|
96.50
|
Currency
|
USD/EUR
|
1.1627
|
0.0000
|
0.1273
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3311
|
0.0000
|
0.0795
|
JPY/USD
|
152.8600
|
0.2900
|
- 4.3400
|
RUB/USD
|
79.7500
|
- 1.6900
|
- 33.7700
|
TRY/USD
|
41.9445
|
0.0100
|
6.5845
|
CNY/USD
|
7.1225
|
0.0000
|
- 0.1775
