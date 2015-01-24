Baku. 24 January. REPORT.AZ / Insurance premium to reach 50 AZN per capita in Azerbaijan to the end of 2015.

Report informs referring to the chief of department of the State Insurance Supervision Service (SISS) by the Ministry of Finance Mahir Abdullayev said. He stressed that, at the moment this premium in sum of 41,50 AZN. And increase of per capita insurance premium forecasted to up by 20.48% to the end of this year.

According to information given bythe Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA), in comparison with year 2013, insurance fee in sum of 429,2 million USD (more by 5,8%) collected in 2014 via insurance companies based in Azerbaijan.