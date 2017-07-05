Insurance market of Azerbaijan shrinks by 1%

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ In January-May 2017, volume of insurance premiums on the line of 23 insurance companies of Azerbaijan amounted to 240.115 mln AZN.

Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervision Authority of the Republic of Azerbaijan (FIMSA), this is 0.8% less in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

The amount of payments of insurance companies for the reporting period amounted to 97.901 mln AZN, which is 11.75% higher than the same period in 2016.

For January-May, 40.8 AZN was paid for every 100 manats of insurance premiums. In corresponding period of 2016 this figure was 36.2 AZN.