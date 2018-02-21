Insurance market in Azerbaijan soars by 17%

© Report

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ In January 2018, the volume of insurance payments via 21 insurance companies in Azerbaijan amounted to 82,76 mln AZN.

Report informs referring to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA), this is 17% more compared to the same period in 2017.

During the month, payments made by insurance companies decreased by 14.1% to 22,988 million AZN.

During reporting period, 27,8 AZN insurance payments paid for every 100 AZN of insurance proceeds. In he same period of 2017, this figure was 37,9 AZN.