Azerbaijan will amend tax legislation on exemption of physical persons from income tax

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan may amend tax legislation on exemption of physical persons from income tax and the introduction of privileges for them.

Report informs, Minister of Taxes Fazil Mammadov said at the discussion of the draft law "On amendments to the Tax Code," at today's meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy of Milli Majlis.

He stated, according to the amendment, physical persons will be exempted from income tax in 1-time subsistence minimum, if monthly income obtained in egard with any mercenary work on the main workplace is up to 2500 AZN, and a 12-times living wage, if the annual income is up to 30,000 AZN.