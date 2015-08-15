Increase in price recorded in US fund market

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 14, Dow Jones index increased by 0,40% and made 17 477,40 in US fund market. S&P 500 index rose by 0,39% and amounted to 2 091,54 and Nasdaq by 0,29% and constituted to 5 048,23.

Report informs, FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,27% to 6 550,74 points, French CAC-40 drop by 0,61% and made 4 956,47 points and the German DAX decreased by 0,27% to 10 985,14 points in European fund market.

This morning, price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,13% and made 1 114,70 USD. Euro rate to USD dropped by 0,40% and made 1,1109.