Gold and Euro up in world markets

Baku.13 March.REPORT.AZ/ On March 12, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 1,47% and made 17 895,83. S&P 500 index up by 1,26% and amounted to 2 065,95 and Nasdaq by 0,89% and constituted to 4 893,29 points.

Report informs, on March 12, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index up by 0,59% and amounted to 6 761,07 points, the German DAX drop by 0,06% to 11 799,39 points and French CAC-40 by 0,21% and made 4 987,33 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX increased by 0,41% and amounted to 1 158,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar increased by 0,87% and made 1,0604.