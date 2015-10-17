Gold and Euro prices down in markets

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ On October 16, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,43% and made 17 215,97. S&P 500 index increased by 0,46% and amounted to 2 033,11 and Nasdaq up by 0,34% and constituted to 4 886,69 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,62% and amounted to 6 378,04 points, the German DAX up by 0,39% and made 10 104,43 points and French CAC-40 up by 0,59% and made 4 702,79 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,18% and amounted to 1 177,30 USD.

Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,28% and made 1,1348.