Gold and Euro decreased

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 15, at US fund markets indexes not changed due to non-working days. Currently Dow Jones index equal to 15 973,84. S&P 500 index - 1 864,78 and Nasdaq - 4 337,51 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 2,04% to 5 824,28 points, the German DAX up by 2,67% to 9 206,84 points and French CAC-40 increased by 3,01% to 4 115,25 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX down by 1,30%, or 15,70 USD and made 1 193,60 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1150 USD (-0,05%).