Gold and Euro increased on world markets

Baku. 30 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 29, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,32% and made 17 773,64. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,51% and amounted to 2 065,30 and Nasdaq down by 0,62% and amounted to 4 775,36 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,27% to 6 241,89 points, the German DAX down by 2,73% to 10 038,97 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 2,82% to 4 428,96 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by17,1 USD or 1,34% and made 1 294,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1284 USD (+0,49%).