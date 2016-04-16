Gold and Euro increased on world markets

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 15, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,16% and made 17 897,46. S&P 500 index rose by 0,10% and amounted to 2 080,73 and Nasdaq down by 0,16% and amounted to 4 938,22 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,34% to 6 343,75 points, the German DAX down by 0,42% to 10 051,57 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,36% to 4 495,17 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,42% and made 1 235,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1284 USD (+0,22%).