Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the EU decreased by 26%

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan with the countries of the European Union in the annual comparison decreased by 26,3% and in January-April amounted to 4 446,1 million dollars.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, fall in trade turnover was due to a decrease in exports.

Thus, exports from Azerbaijan to the EU countries decreased by 33,25% to 3 303,6 million dollars, imports increased by 5,4% amounting to 1 142,5 million dollars.

The share of exports to the EU countries is 62,54% of total exports, the share of imports is 28,09% of total imports.

According to the report, the share of export in the amount of 1 244,2 mln dollars or 37,7%- accounted for Italy. According to statistics, on an annualized basis exports to Italy have been declining by 47,32%. In contrast, imports increased by 2.2 times in the first five months of the current year and reached 201.1 million dollars.

During January-May 2015 trade operations worth 9 350 million dollars conducted in 133 countries. Trade turnover compared to the same period last year decreased by 28.01%. Import increased by 15.91% amounting to 4 067,8 million dollars, exports decreased by 44.28% and constituted 5 282.2 million dollars.