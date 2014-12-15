Fitch agency affirmed ratings of 3 Azerbaijan banks

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ Fitch Ratings international rating agency affirmed ratings of 3 commercial banks based in Azerbaijan. These banks are Azerbaijan International Bank (ABB), Kapital Bank and PASHA Bank OJSC. Report informs, referring the information given by the agency.

Due to information, Fitch Rating affirmed the banks' ratings as follows:

Azerbaijan International Bank:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BB', Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'

Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BB'

Kapital Bank OJSC:

Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+', Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'

Support Rating: affirmed at '4'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'B+'

PASHABank OJSC:

Long-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term foreign-currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'b+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '5'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'