Finex Kredit prepares for a new bond issue

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan State Committee for Securities registered the issue prospectus of interest non-documentary registered shares of Finex Kredit JSC.

Report informs referring to the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE), according to the prospectus, the volume of the issue is 400 thousand dollars, nominal of each bond - 500 dollars. The Bond yields - 14% per annum, shares term treatment - 720 days.

Accommodation will be held at Baku Stock Exchange by mass suggestions.

Texnika Kapital Menecment Ltd will perform as an underwriter in the distribution of emissions.