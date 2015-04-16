Finance Minister to attend a meeting of G-20 countries

Baku. 16 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today kicks off regular meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of "Big Twenty" (G-20) in Washington. The meeting will be attended by Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov.

Report informs, citing the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan at a meeting, the purpose of which is to prepare for G-20 summit in Antalya in November this year, the finance ministers and central bankers will discuss the issues of the global economy, sustainable and balanced development strategy, investment and infrastructure, financial settlement markets, international tax law and other issues.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.