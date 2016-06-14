 Top
    Close photo mode

    Finance Minister: Issue of domestic government bonds will continue

    These steps are aimed at strengthening confidence in manat

    Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will continue to issue domestic government bonds. Report informs, it was stated by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

    According to him, the taken measures, including an increase in bond yields, are aimed at strengthening confidence in Azerbaijani manat.

    "We want to achieve development of the domestic market, to increase the credibility of manat. Therefore, we have offered a fairly high rate of interest."

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi