Finance Minister: Issue of domestic government bonds will continue

Baku. 14 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance will continue to issue domestic government bonds. Report informs, it was stated by Finance Minister Samir Sharifov.

According to him, the taken measures, including an increase in bond yields, are aimed at strengthening confidence in Azerbaijani manat.

"We want to achieve development of the domestic market, to increase the credibility of manat. Therefore, we have offered a fairly high rate of interest."