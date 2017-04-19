 Top
    FIMSA Deputy Director: Private credit bureau will embrace more people

    “Financial institutions will be capable of better risk assessment”© Report.az

    Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Establishment of credit bureau in Azerbaijan is of a key importance in terms of ensuring financial stability, development of a long-term data-base for execution of obligations.

    Report informs, Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FIMSA) Deputy Director Asim Zulfugarov told at ttoday's event dedicated to foundation of first in Azerbaijan private credit information bureau.

    According to him, at present 36% of the adult population of Azerbaijan own credit information: “Private credit information bureau will embrace more people. Financial institutions will be capable of better risk assessment”. 

