Experts: Gold price will continue to rise

Baku. 13 February. REPORT.AZ/ The price of gold ended week with 66 USD / ounce or 5,6 percent growth on the world market. This is due to the factor of rising expectations of global economic recession and falling interest rates of number of banks in developed countries below zero.

Report informs in general, gold prices ended the week in a range of 1 165-1 260 USD / ounce. Note that, gold rose by 179 USD or 17% since the beginning of the year.

The threat of entry of US economy to the stage of recession in next few months is expected to increase demand for gold. Gold is expected to rise to 1 300 USD / ounce in the near future.