 Top
    Close photo mode

    Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (21.07.2015)

    1 USD - 1.0499 AZN

    Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR), U.S. dollar has strengthened today by 0.04% and reached 1.0499 manats. 

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro fell by 0.98% and amounted to 1.1365 manats. According to the information, the least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat rose by 0.54% up to 0.0185 manats.

    1 USD1.0499 AZN
    1 EUR1.1365 AZN
    1 RUR0.0185 AZN
    1 AUD0.7725 AZN
    1 ARS0.1145 AZN
    100 BYR0.0069 AZN
    1 BRL0.3284 AZN
    1 AED0.2858 AZN
    1 ZAR0.0844 AZN
    100 KRW0.0905 AZN
    1 CZK0.0420 AZN
    100 CLP0.1616 AZN
    1 CNY0.1691AZN
    1 DKK0.1523 AZN
    1 GEL0.4631AZN
    1 HKD0.1355AZN
    1 INR0.0165AZN
    1 GBP1.6337AZN
    100 IDR0.0079AZN
    100 IRR 0.0036 AZN
    1 SEK0.1218AZN
    1 CHF1.0883AZN
    1 ILS0.2743AZN
    1 CAD0.8075AZN
    1 KWD3.4604AZN
    1 KZT0.0056 AZN
    1 KGS0.0166AZN
    100 LBP0.0696AZN
    1 MYR0.2758AZN
    1 MXN0.0655AZN
    1 MDL0.0555AZN
    1 EGP0.1341AZN
    1 NOK0.1275AZN
    100 UZS0.0409AZN
    1 PLN0.2756AZN
    1 SGD0.7657AZN
    1 SAR0.2799 AZN
    1 SDR1.4579 AZN
    1 TRY0.3997AZN
    1 TWD0.0336 AZN
    1 TJS0.1676AZN
    1 TMT0.3001 AZN
    1 UAH0.0459 AZN
    100 JPY0.8440AZN
    1 NZD0.6915AZN
    1 XAU1259.7195 AZN
    1 XAG15.4965 AZN
    1 XPT1029.9519 AZN
    1 XPD639.3891 AZN
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi