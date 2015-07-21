Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (21.07.2015)

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR), U.S. dollar has strengthened today by 0.04% and reached 1.0499 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro fell by 0.98% and amounted to 1.1365 manats. According to the information, the least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat rose by 0.54% up to 0.0185 manats.