Exchange Rates of Central Bank of Azerbaijan (21.07.2015)

Baku. 21 July. REPORT.AZ/ According to Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBAR), U.S. dollar has strengthened today by 0.04% and reached 1.0499 manats.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro fell by 0.98% and amounted to 1.1365 manats. According to the information, the least change among currencies in circulation was recorded in the Russian Ruble. Thus, the exchange rate of the ruble against manat rose by 0.54% up to 0.0185 manats.
|1 USD
|1.0499 AZN
|1 EUR
|1.1365 AZN
|1 RUR
|0.0185 AZN
|1 AUD
|0.7725 AZN
|1 ARS
|0.1145 AZN
|100 BYR
|0.0069 AZN
|1 BRL
|0.3284 AZN
|1 AED
|0.2858 AZN
|1 ZAR
|0.0844 AZN
|100 KRW
|0.0905 AZN
|1 CZK
|0.0420 AZN
|100 CLP
|0.1616 AZN
|1 CNY
|0.1691AZN
|1 DKK
|0.1523 AZN
|1 GEL
|0.4631AZN
|1 HKD
|0.1355AZN
|1 INR
|0.0165AZN
|1 GBP
|1.6337AZN
|100 IDR
|0.0079AZN
|100 IRR
|0.0036 AZN
|1 SEK
|0.1218AZN
|1 CHF
|1.0883AZN
|1 ILS
|0.2743AZN
|1 CAD
|0.8075AZN
|1 KWD
|3.4604AZN
|1 KZT
|0.0056 AZN
|1 KGS
|0.0166AZN
|100 LBP
|0.0696AZN
|1 MYR
|0.2758AZN
|1 MXN
|0.0655AZN
|1 MDL
|0.0555AZN
|1 EGP
|0.1341AZN
|1 NOK
|0.1275AZN
|100 UZS
|0.0409AZN
|1 PLN
|0.2756AZN
|1 SGD
|0.7657AZN
|1 SAR
|0.2799 AZN
|1 SDR
|1.4579 AZN
|1 TRY
|0.3997AZN
|1 TWD
|0.0336 AZN
|1 TJS
|0.1676AZN
|1 TMT
|0.3001 AZN
|1 UAH
|0.0459 AZN
|100 JPY
|0.8440AZN
|1 NZD
|0.6915AZN
|1 XAU
|1259.7195 AZN
|1 XAG
|15.4965 AZN
|1 XPT
|1029.9519 AZN
|1 XPD
|639.3891 AZN
