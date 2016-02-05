Exchange Rates of CBAR (05.02.2016)

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar decreased by 0,03% and amounted to 1,5853 manats.

Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,49% and made 1,7749 manats.

Russian ruble increased by 0,49% and made 0,0207 manats.



