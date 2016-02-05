 Top
    Exchange Rates of CBAR (05.02.2016)

    1 USD = 1.5853 AZN

    Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBAR),U.S. dollar decreased by 0,03% and amounted to 1,5853 manats.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank's official exchange rate information, the euro increased by 0,49% and made 1,7749 manats.

    Russian ruble increased by 0,49% and made 0,0207 manats.


    1 USD 1.5853
    1 EUR 1.7749
    1 RUR 0.0207
    1 AUD 1.1401
    1 ARS 0.1120
    100 BYR 0.0074
    1 BRL 0.4075
    1 AED 0.4316
    1 ZAR 0.0998
    100 KRW 0.1323
    1 CZK 0.0657
    100 CLP 0.2276
    1 CNY 0.2414
    1 DKK 0.2378
    1 GEL 0.6367
    1 HKD 0.2036
    1 INR 0.0234
    1 GBP 2.3089
    100 IDR 0.0117
    100 IRR 0.0053
    1 SEK 0.1886
    1 CHF 1.5945
    1 ILS 0.4066
    1 CAD 1.1549
    1 KWD 5.2747
    1 KZT 0.0044
    1 KGS 0.0210
    100 LBP 0.1050
    1 MYR 0.3834
    1 MXN 0.0868
    1 MDL 0.0785
    1 EGP 0.2025
    1 NOK 0.1863
    100 UZS 0.0559
    1 PLN 0.4012
    1 SGD 1.1340
    1 SAR 0.4227
    1 SDR 2.2153
    1 TRY 0.5440
    1 TWD 0.0477
    1 TJS 0.2021
    1 TMT 0.4665
    1 UAH 0.0613
    100 JPY 1.3584
    1 NZD 1.0612
    1 XAU 1833,1617
    1 XAG 23,4783
    1 XPT 1422,0141
    1 XPD 806,9177
