Events in Ukraine strengthened currency in Russia

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Resumption of Ukraine fights strengthened currency in Russia.

Since early April, the dollar stood at 54 rubles, the euro strengthened to 61 rubles.

Report informs, according to the head of trading in the currency market of BCS Group Alexander Mülberger, the market reacts to reports that active combat operations again began in Ukraine.

Chief economist for Russia and CIS, "Renaissance Capital" Oleg Kuzmin agrees with this opinion: "Falling oil prices and the resumption of fights in the Ukraine affect the course.No news from the Ukraine in recent years does not mean that the situation is resolved, there is still pressure, which continues to give volatility."

O. Kuzmin also noted that action of the Central Bank of Russia signaled the beginning of the collapse of the ruble , which made it clear that CBR does not welcome a course below 50 rubles per dollar.

Today the dollar exchange rate is 55 rubles, euro - 62 rubles.