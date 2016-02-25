Euro rate slightly increased

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 24, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 0,32% to 16 484,99, S&P 500 index up by 0,44% to 1 929,80 and Nasdaq increased by 0,87% to 4 542,61 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 1,60% to 5 867,18 points, the German DAX down by 2,64% to 9 167,80 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 1,96% to 4 155,34 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX up by 0,40% and made 1 233,80 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1031 USD (+0,11%).