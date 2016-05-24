Euro rate to US-dollar decreased

Baku. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 23, at US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 0,05% and made 17 492,93. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,21% and amounted to 2 048,04 and Nasdaq down by 0,08% and constituted to 4 765,78 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,32% to 6 136,43 points, the German DAX down by 0,74% to 9 842,29 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,66% to 4 325,10 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 0,45% and made 1 245,90 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted 1,1212 USD (-0,07%).