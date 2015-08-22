Euro continues to raise in world markets

Baku. 22 August REPORT.AZ/ On August 21, at USA Fund markets Dow Jones index went down by 3,12% and amounted to 16 459,75 points, S&P 500 decreased by 3,19% and made 1 970,89 and Nasdaq by 3,52% and made 4 706,04 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 2,83% to 6 187,65 points, the German DAX by 2,95% to 10 124,52 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 3,19% and amounted to 4 630,99 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 0,27% and amounted to 1 159,90 USD, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,1386 dollars (+0,93%).