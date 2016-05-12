Euro and gold prices up on markets

Baku. 12 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 11, on US fund markets Dow Jones index decreased by 1,21% and made 17 711,12. S&P 500 index decreased by 0,96% and amounted to 2 064,46 and Nasdaq down by 1,02% and constituted to 4 760,69 points.

Report informs, on European fund markets FTSE 100 index increased by 0,09% to 6 162,49 points, the German DAX down by 0,70% to 9 975,32 points and French CAC-40 decreased by 0,50% to 4 316,67 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX increased by 0,06% and made 1 272,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,1419 USD (+0,33%).