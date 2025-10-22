Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League Central Bank Silk Road Forum

    Deputy CEO: SOFAZ's investment revenues surpassed $15B over past decade

    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 14:52
    Deputy CEO: SOFAZ's investment revenues surpassed $15B over past decade

    Over the past 10 years, the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has generated more than $15 billion in investment revenues, according to Bahruz Bahramov, Deputy CEO of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Report informs.

    He shared this insight at a scientific-practical conference organized by the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis's (Parliament) Committee for Economic Policy, Industries and Enterprising.

    Bahramov mentioned that SOFAZ's assets have exceeded $70 billion: "Today, the fund's resources amount to 90% of GDP and are 13 times greater than the national debt."

    The deputy CEO highlighted that SOFAZ, which began operations with $270 million at its inception, now plays a vital role in ensuring the country's fiscal and macroeconomic stability: "The fund serves as a reliable buffer against external shocks, both in terms of savings and the rational allocation of resources."

    SOFAZ Bahruz Bahramov investment revenues
    Bəhruz Bəhramov: "Son 10 ildə ARDNF-nin investisiya gəlirləri 15 milyard dolları keçib"

    Latest News

    15:42

    Charles Veley: Ruins are rapidly turning into thriving cities in Karabakh

    Karabakh
    15:37

    Azerbaijan spent over $3B on defense, national security in 9 months

    Finance
    15:37

    Albania's National Directorate General: Cybersecurity must guard TAP from Caspian to Adriatic - INTERVIEW

    Energy
    15:23

    $1.7B invested in Azerbaijan's liberated lands over three quarters of 2025

    Finance
    15:19

    Azerbaijani and Armenian political experts hold discussions in Istanbul

    Foreign policy
    15:10

    Alen Simonyan hails Geneva meeting with Sahiba Gafarova as positive

    Foreign policy
    15:06

    Mehraj Mahmudov: Karabakh University seeks cooperation with European universities

    Other
    15:06

    One dead, six injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv

    Region
    15:01

    Putin will not attend G20 summit in South Africa personally

    Region
    All News Feed