Depositors of 9 private banks in Azerbaijan were paid 258 million AZN

Baku. 23 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund (ADIF) continues payment of compensation to the insured depositors of 9 commercial banks licenses have been cancelled this year.

Report informs referring to the ADIF, currently the total amount of compensation to these banks adds up to 258.06 million AZN.

So, investors of Parabank OJSC were paid 32.415 million manat, Zaminbank - 46,908 million manat, Kredobank - 16,865 million manats, Dekabank - 2,763 million manat, Atrabank - 12,598 million manat, Caucasian Development Bank - 1.625 thousand manat, Bank of Azerbaijan - 24,091 million manat, Gencebank - 926 thousand manat, Texnikabank - 119,87 mln. manat.