CBA to conduct survey of households' consumer behavior and intentions

Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced a tender for purchase of a service for conducting a survey of "Consumer behavior and intentions of households".

Report informs citing official media, the tender procedure will be held in the CBA administrative building (R.Behbudov Street, 90, Baku) on October 16.

Bidders must submit tender proposal and bank guarantee to the CBA until October 13 at 18:00, other necessary documents not later than October 4 at 18:00.

Participation fee is 150 AZN.

The service start date is December 1, 2017, duration of service provision is 1 year.