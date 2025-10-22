CBA: Overall supply exceeds demand in Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Ilham Aliyev UEFA Champions League
    Finance
    • 22 October, 2025
    • 10:32
    Azerbaijan's foreign exchange (FX) market remains stable, with overall supply exceeding demand, Report informs, referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

    "Foreign currency purchase operations have exceeded sales operations over the past seven months. Dollarization of resident individuals' savings has decreased by 1.8 percentage points over the past twelve months to 29%, reflecting optimistic exchange-rate-related expectations. The key factor of the FX market equilibrium – the external sector indicators remain favorable.

    According to the State Customs Committee, foreign trade surplus amounted to $1.8B during nine months of 2025. Positive year-on-year dynamics in remittances supports current account surplus of the balance of payments. The Central Bank slightly revised upward its current account surplus forecast for the yearend of 2025, while the forecast for 2026 was kept unchanged," the CBA noted.

