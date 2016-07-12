Board member of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) resigns

Baku. 12 July. REPORT.AZ/ The Board member of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) was changed. Report was told in the bank, a member of the Board Tural Eldaniz oglu Valiyev dismissed.

The reason of his resignation is related with the changing of the bank's strategy. So, direction for the development of retail business, which was under mentoring of T.Valiyev (as well as the eponymous department) was eliminated, in this regard the employment contract was automatically canceled.

T.Valiyev was a member of the Board of VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) on September 30, 2015. He worked at the bank since 2009.

VTB Bank (Azerbaijan) is a subsidiary of Russian VTB Bank. Its shareholders are JSC VTB Bank (51%), OJSC AtaHolding (48,99%) and a physical person (0.01%).