Bitcoin options can be traded for first time on regulated site

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Clearing house LedgerX informed CoinDesk and some other mass media focused on crypto-currencies that the first derivative deals for Bitcoin took place on its site.

Report informs citing the Forexpf.ru, this event will bring to the market the crypto-currency of institutional investors and even launch the first bitcoin-ETF.

According to LedgerX, on its platform 176 swap and option deals have already been held for a total of over $ 1 million. "This week a new standard of transparency, supervision and confidence in the counterparty has emerged. Now, institutional investors and ordinary traders can rely on a guaranteed clearing process and mutual settlements on derivatives transactions for bitcoin", LedgerX CEO Paul Chou wrote.