    Baku to host IV Investors Fair

    Financial institutions, investors and service providers will meet in the fair format

    Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Microfinance Association will hold IV Investors Fair on October 9, 2015, for the aim of involvement of foreign investors in the field of microfinance in order to introduce a new service areas.

    Report informs, as expected, one-day event will bring together micro-finance, specialized finance experts and companies, international investors and service providers, companies, non-bank credit organizations and banks, leasing organizations.

    In addition, financial institutions, investors and service providers to meet in fair format in the second half of the event.

