    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 starts

    Finance
    • 09 October, 2025
    • 10:09
    Baku Fintech Forum 2025 starts

    Today, the Azerbaijani capital is hosting Baku Fintech Forum 2025.

    The forum is organized by Azerbaijan Fintech Association Public Union (AzFina), with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan Banks Association Public Union.

    Report informs that representatives of international financial institutions, banks, and other financial organizations are participating in the event.

    At the forum, local and international experts will discuss innovations in the fintech sector in recent years, share their forecasts, and exchange views on its impacts on the financial sector.

    Within the framework of the event, panel discussions will be held on various topics such as open banking, digital payments, artificial intelligence, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, and partnership documents will also be signed.

