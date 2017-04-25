Azerbaijan approves draft law allowing physical entities to open exchange offices

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ In order to create a new type of licensing activity - currency exchange in Azerbaijan, a draft on amendments to the Law "On Currency Regulation"" was discussed and approved at today's plenary session of parliament (Milli Majlis).

Report informs, this type of licensing activity implies purchase, sale and exchange of foreign currency in the manner prescribed by law. Amendments regulate implementation of changes in activities of currency exchange.

According to the general bases of currency exchange activity, residents and non-residents can make purchase, sale and exchange of foreign currency in domestic foreign exchange market in the manner prescribed by the law.