Azerbaijani finance minister on a visit to United States

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ Annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group will be held in Washington on October 11-15.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Finance, Azerbaijan will be represented in the meeting by a delegation led by minister Samir Sharifov.

A number of bilateral meetings are expected to be held during the visit.

Many issues of global concern, including current state of the world economy, poverty eradication, economic development and aid efficiency will be discussed within the framework of the annual meetings to be attended by high-ranking state and government officials of the IMF and World Bank Group member states, representatives of international financial institutions, private sector and civil society.