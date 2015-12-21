 Top
    Azerbaijani banks driven selling rate of cash foreign currency to maximum

    Operations on sale are carried out on basis of the minimum rate

    Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the currency market of Azerbaijan after a new devaluation of the sale and purchase of the dollar and the euro rose to 1,55-1,58 AZN / USD and 1,66-1,71 AZN / EUR, respectively.

    Report notes that, under current law, the allowable margin is +/- 2%, ie the rate of purchase and sale of foreign currency can be a maximum of 2% above or below the official rate.

    Banks USD(buying and selling, AZN) EUR(purchase and selling, AZN)
    The course minimum-maximum (margin of +/- 2%) 1,5190-1,5810 1,6513-1,7187
    Unibank 1,5500-1,5790 1,6766-1,6934
    Accessbank 1,5250-1,5750 1,6600-1,7000
    İnternational Bak of Azerbaijan 1,5419-1,5733 1,6682-1,7069
    Bank of Baku 1,5190-1,5810 1,6520-1,7180
    Demirbank 1,5200-1,5800 1,6520-1,7180
    YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan 1,5399-1,5601 1,6682-1,7019
    Bank Respublika 1,5191-1,5809 1,6520-1,7180
    Rabitabank 1,5190-1,5810 1,6513-1,7187
    Amrahbank 1,5190-1,5810 1,6513-1,7186
    Muganbank 1,5190-1,5810 1,6513-1,7187
    Kapital Bank 1,5200-1,5800 1,6520-1,7180
    Nikoil Bank 1,5190-1,5810 1,6513-1,7187
