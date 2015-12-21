Azerbaijani banks driven selling rate of cash foreign currency to maximum

Baku. 21 December. REPORT.AZ/ In the currency market of Azerbaijan after a new devaluation of the sale and purchase of the dollar and the euro rose to 1,55-1,58 AZN / USD and 1,66-1,71 AZN / EUR, respectively.
Report notes that, under current law, the allowable margin is +/- 2%, ie the rate of purchase and sale of foreign currency can be a maximum of 2% above or below the official rate.
|Banks
|USD(buying and selling, AZN)
|EUR(purchase and selling, AZN)
|The course minimum-maximum (margin of +/- 2%)
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6513-1,7187
|Unibank
|1,5500-1,5790
|1,6766-1,6934
|Accessbank
|1,5250-1,5750
|1,6600-1,7000
|İnternational Bak of Azerbaijan
|1,5419-1,5733
|1,6682-1,7069
|Bank of Baku
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6520-1,7180
|Demirbank
|1,5200-1,5800
|1,6520-1,7180
|YapıKredi Bank Azerbaijan
|1,5399-1,5601
|1,6682-1,7019
|Bank Respublika
|1,5191-1,5809
|1,6520-1,7180
|Rabitabank
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6513-1,7187
|Amrahbank
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6513-1,7186
|Muganbank
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6513-1,7187
|Kapital Bank
|1,5200-1,5800
|1,6520-1,7180
|Nikoil Bank
|1,5190-1,5810
|1,6513-1,7187
Economic DepartmentNews Author
Share in Facebook