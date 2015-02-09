Azerbaijan takes part in a meeting of G20 finance ministers

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ Finance Minister Samir Sharifov participated in the beginning of today's meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors of G-20.

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Finance, at a session held to prepare for the meeting of G-20 leaders in November this year, the finance ministers and central bank governors will discuss the global economy, the scope of a long and balanced development, investment and infrastructure, international financial architecture and regulation of finance and international tax relations and other issues.

In addition, an exchange of views on various economic growth in developed countries, including economic backwardness observed in Europe on the background of marked economic growth in the US, will be determined by future steps in this direction.

Azerbaijan to take part in the meeting by invitation of the host country- Turkey. The meeting will last two days.