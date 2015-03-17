 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of credit cards revealed

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by number of credit cards in 01.01.2015

    Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of credit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of credit cards are listed below:

    NoBanksNumber of credit cards   
    1Demirbank34 822
    2Access Bank14 489
    3AFB Bank14 123
    4Bank Technique11 720
    5Rabitabank8 498
    6ExpressBank6 904
    7XalqBank2 965
    8Parabank2 921
    9VTB Azerbaijan2 657
    10NIKOIL Bank2 636

    To get acquainted with the full list you should subscribe to the Report's newsletter economic information.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi