Azerbaijan's Top 10 banks by number of credit cards revealed

Baku.17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Report Information Agency prepared ranking of banks by number of credit cards as of 1 January 2015. Top ten banks by number of credit cards are listed below:
|No
|Banks
|Number of credit cards
|1
|Demirbank
|34 822
|2
|Access Bank
|14 489
|3
|AFB Bank
|14 123
|4
|Bank Technique
|11 720
|5
|Rabitabank
|8 498
|6
|ExpressBank
|6 904
|7
|XalqBank
|2 965
|8
|Parabank
|2 921
|9
|VTB Azerbaijan
|2 657
|10
|NIKOIL Bank
|2 636
