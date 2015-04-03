Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of government mortgage loans

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of loans granted by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) as of January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.
Top ten banks by annual dynamics of loans granted by the AMF are below:
|No
|Banks
|Annual dynamics (%)
|1
|AFB Bank
|264,88
|2
|NIKOIL Bank
|122,51
|3
|ExpressBank
|95,03
|4
|NBC Bank
|70,01
|5
|MuganBank
|10,98
|6
|Xalq Bank
|9,49
|7
|ZaminBank
|7,81
|8
|Kredobank
|2,45
|9
|Demirbank
|1,78
|10
|Amrahbank
|-3,05
