    Azerbaijan's TOP-10 banks by annual dynamics of government mortgage loans

    Report agency prepared ranking of banks by annual dynamics of loans granted by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund

    Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ Report news agency prepared ranking of banks operating in Azerbaijan by annual dynamics of loans granted by the Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund (AMF) as of January 1, 2015 compared to the January 1, 2014.

    Top ten banks by annual dynamics of loans granted by the AMF are below:

    NoBanksAnnual dynamics (%)
    1AFB Bank264,88
    2NIKOIL Bank122,51
    3ExpressBank95,03
    4NBC Bank70,01
    5MuganBank10,98
    6Xalq Bank9,49
    7ZaminBank7,81
    8Kredobank2,45
    9Demirbank1,78
    10Amrahbank-3,05

