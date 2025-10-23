Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory UEFA Champions League

    Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund budget revenues forecasted at 13B manats for 2026

    Finance
    • 23 October, 2025
    • 14:31
    Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund budget revenues forecasted at 13B manats for 2026

    The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is projected to have budget revenues of 13.03 billion manats in 2026, which is 9.8% less compared to 2025, while its budget expenditures are expected to amount to 12.97 billion manats, down 11.1%, Report informs, citing the country's draft budget package for 2026.

    According to the document, SOFAZ's expenditures next year will include a transfer of 12.84 billion manats to the state budget. Additionally, 7.1 million manats will fund the "State Program for Increasing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System for 2019-2023," 99.2 million manats will be allocated to the "State Program for Education of Youth Abroad at Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2028," and 32.8 million manats will support the financing of international dual-degree programs as per the presidential decree dated July 22, 2025, on additional measures to enhance the international competitiveness of the higher education system.

    The transfer from SOFAZ to Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is set at 12.84 billion manats, which is 11.4% lower than the approved forecast for 2025.

    (1$ = 1.7 AZN on October 23)

    SOFAZ Budget package budget expenditures
    ARDNF-in büdcəsi 11 % azaldıla bilər
    Бюджет ГНФАР может сократиться на 11%

    Latest News

    16:01
    Photo

    SOCAR and Norway's ABB discuss energy transition and digital innovation

    Energy
    15:59

    Ukraine, Russia exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

    Other countries
    15:50

    Regular flights to Azerbaijan's Lachin may begin in 2026

    Infrastructure
    15:49

    Yunus Abdulov: Azerbaijan ready to introduce Islamic banking

    Finance
    15:42

    Subsidies for Baku Metro may increase by nearly 45%

    Finance
    15:25

    Azerbaijan to allocate 5B manats for education spending in 2026

    Education and science
    15:24

    Doug Casey: Students at Karabakh University brimming with enthusiasm

    Karabakh
    15:17

    Azerbaijan's Mandatory Health Insurance Fund budget may be cut by 11%

    Finance
    15:12

    Azerbaijan's mortgage guarantee fund to get 100M AZN from 2026 state budget

    Finance
    All News Feed