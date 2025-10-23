Azerbaijan's State Oil Fund budget revenues forecasted at 13B manats for 2026

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) is projected to have budget revenues of 13.03 billion manats in 2026, which is 9.8% less compared to 2025, while its budget expenditures are expected to amount to 12.97 billion manats, down 11.1%, Report informs, citing the country's draft budget package for 2026.

According to the document, SOFAZ's expenditures next year will include a transfer of 12.84 billion manats to the state budget. Additionally, 7.1 million manats will fund the "State Program for Increasing the International Competitiveness of the Higher Education System for 2019-2023," 99.2 million manats will be allocated to the "State Program for Education of Youth Abroad at Prestigious Foreign Universities for 2022-2028," and 32.8 million manats will support the financing of international dual-degree programs as per the presidential decree dated July 22, 2025, on additional measures to enhance the international competitiveness of the higher education system.

The transfer from SOFAZ to Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 is set at 12.84 billion manats, which is 11.4% lower than the approved forecast for 2025.

(1$ = 1.7 AZN on October 23)