Azerbaijan's economy grew by 0.1% last year

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ GDP produced by residents of Azerbaijan in 2017 increased by 0,1% compared to last year and reached 70 135,1 mln. AZN.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), GDP per capita amounted to 7 205,0 AZN, or $ 4 186,3.

GDP produced in the non-oil sector of the economy increased by 2,7% compared to 2016 and its share of GDP was 62.8%.The value added in the oil sector decreased by 5.0%.At the same time, the added value of non-oil industry grew by 3.8%.

40,1%-of GDP has been manufactured in the field of industry, 10,4% in trade and repair of transport means, 9,5% in construction, 6,8% in transport and warehousing, 5,6% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2,3% in tourist placement and catering, 1,65% in information and communications services, 16,4% in other sectors. The net taxes on production and import have reached 7,3% of GDP.