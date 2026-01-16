Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Mastercard discuss expanding financial inclusion
- 16 January, 2026
- 17:50
Azerbaijan and Mastercard, an international card organization, discussed expanding financial inclusion, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan said in a post on X, Report informs.
"Central Bank Governor Taleh Kazimov received a delegation led by Jon Huntsman, Vice Chairman and President, Strategic Growth at Mastercard.
They discussed initiatives implemented in the country to promote financial inclusion, bolster digital financial infrastructure, and enhance the efficiency of payment systems.
The sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between the parties and discussed strategic cooperation plans for 2026-2029," reads the post.
