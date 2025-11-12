Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026
Finance
- 12 November, 2025
- 17:23
Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of product categories with reduced import tariffs next year, said Hasan Aliyev, a department head at the Ministry of Economy, during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.
According to Aliyev, last year the government reduced import tariffs on 272 product categories, most of which were raw materials and intermediate goods used in manufacturing.
"In 2026, we have ambitious plans to expand this list and support companies in lowering their costs. This will help them improve product quality and strengthen their positions in global markets," Aliyev said.
Latest News
17:49
Bus accident kills at least 37 in southern Peru, official saysOther countries
17:45
Azerbaijan lagged behind OPEC+ quota by 90,000 barrels per day in OctoberEnergy
17:38
Bosnia and Herzegovina plans to sign defense cooperation deal with AzerbaijanForeign policy
17:36
Putin accepts Tokayev's invitation to visit KazakhstanRegion
17:27
Pashinyan: Construction of TRIPP section in Armenia to begin in second half of 2026Region
17:23
Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026Finance
17:23
Putin to take part in post-Soviet security bloc's meeting in BishkekRegion
17:16
Azerbaijan begins supplying almonds to NetherlandsBusiness
17:07
Photo