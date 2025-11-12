Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of product categories with reduced import tariffs next year, said Hasan Aliyev, a department head at the Ministry of Economy, during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.

According to Aliyev, last year the government reduced import tariffs on 272 product categories, most of which were raw materials and intermediate goods used in manufacturing.

"In 2026, we have ambitious plans to expand this list and support companies in lowering their costs. This will help them improve product quality and strengthen their positions in global markets," Aliyev said.