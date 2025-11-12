Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package plane crash 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games
    Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

    Finance
    • 12 November, 2025
    • 17:23
    Azerbaijan plans to expand tariff reductions on imports in 2026

    Azerbaijan plans to increase the number of product categories with reduced import tariffs next year, said Hasan Aliyev, a department head at the Ministry of Economy, during the presentation of the Asian Development Bank's Asia SME Monitor 2025 (ASM 2025) in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Aliyev, last year the government reduced import tariffs on 272 product categories, most of which were raw materials and intermediate goods used in manufacturing.

    "In 2026, we have ambitious plans to expand this list and support companies in lowering their costs. This will help them improve product quality and strengthen their positions in global markets," Aliyev said.

