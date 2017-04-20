 Top
    Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund sells bonds of 15 mln AZN

    Turnover period is 20 years

    Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) has held the next auction on placement of interest-bearing registered book-entry bonds of 15 mln AZN (AZ2014008687) of the "Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund" OJSC (AMF).

    Report informs citing the BSE, however, par value amounted to 1,000 AZN, bonds offered to investors at 1 001,17 AZN.

    Demand for bonds made 15 mln AZN and the securities fully placed.

    The process took place by underwriting of “Paşa Kapital” investment company, exchange member.

    The maturity date is December 18, 2037. In other words, turnover period is 20 years. 

