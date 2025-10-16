Azerbaijan eyes reducing consolidated budget deficit to $1B in 2029

Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit, projected at 3.87 billion manats in 2026, is expected to reach 1.759 billion manats, or approximately $1 billion, by 2029, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework published by the Ministry of Finance.

According to the document, the state budget deficit to GDP ratio is projected at 2.3% in 2026 and will decrease to 2% in 2029. The upper limit of the state budget deficit is expected at 3.094 billion manats in 2026, and 3.127 billion manats, 3.558 billion manats, and 3.23 billion manats in the following three years, respectively.

As in previous years, the state budget deficit is planned to be financed through privatization proceeds, borrowings (external and domestic), and the balance in the single treasury account.

Since the relevant procedures for raising external debt from international financial institutions to finance projects in a number of priority areas have already begun, loans raised under signed debt agreements will increase their share in deficit financing sources.

In accordance with the goals set for the implementation of the new macro-fiscal framework, domestic and external borrowing will be used within the approved limits over the long term. To achieve this goal, the focus will be on developing domestic financial markets through the issuance of government securities and bonds.

($1=1.7 manats)