Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijan eyes reducing consolidated budget deficit to $1B in 2029

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 08:49
    Azerbaijan eyes reducing consolidated budget deficit to $1B in 2029

    Azerbaijan's consolidated budget deficit, projected at 3.87 billion manats in 2026, is expected to reach 1.759 billion manats, or approximately $1 billion, by 2029, Report informs referring to the Medium-Term Budget Framework published by the Ministry of Finance.

    According to the document, the state budget deficit to GDP ratio is projected at 2.3% in 2026 and will decrease to 2% in 2029. The upper limit of the state budget deficit is expected at 3.094 billion manats in 2026, and 3.127 billion manats, 3.558 billion manats, and 3.23 billion manats in the following three years, respectively.

    As in previous years, the state budget deficit is planned to be financed through privatization proceeds, borrowings (external and domestic), and the balance in the single treasury account.

    Since the relevant procedures for raising external debt from international financial institutions to finance projects in a number of priority areas have already begun, loans raised under signed debt agreements will increase their share in deficit financing sources.

    In accordance with the goals set for the implementation of the new macro-fiscal framework, domestic and external borrowing will be used within the approved limits over the long term. To achieve this goal, the focus will be on developing domestic financial markets through the issuance of government securities and bonds.

    ($1=1.7 manats)

    Finance Ministry Azerbaijan consolidated budget budget deficit GDP
    Azərbaycan 2029-cu ildə icmal büdcənin kəsirini 1 milyard dollara endirəcək
    Азербайджан намерен сократить дефицит сводного бюджета до $1 млрд в 2029 году

    Latest News

    09:58

    Azerbaijan's mobile communication revenues rise by nearly 3%

    ICT
    09:44

    Trump plans victory fund for Ukraine

    Other countries
    09:35

    Azerbaijan sees 30-fold increase in desktop computers output in September

    ICT
    09:29

    Soldier killed in vehicle rollover during army training in Australia

    Other countries
    09:24

    CBA currency exchange rates (16.10.2025)

    Finance
    09:22

    Gold prices once again broken historical records

    Finance
    09:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's key role in strengthening peace, stability discussed in Germany

    Foreign policy
    09:06

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (16.10.2025)

    Finance
    08:57
    Video

    Euronews prepares story on OTS Gabala summit in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed