    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaboration

    Finance
    • 16 October, 2025
    • 15:52
    Azerbaijan, China discuss strengthening banking collaboration

    Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), Taleh Kazimov, met with Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, during the Annual Meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund held in Washington, D.C., Report informs, citing the CBA.

    Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations and emphasized that the Memorandum of Understanding signed last month would contribute to further strengthening institutional cooperation.

    The governors discussed expanding partnerships between the central banks and financial sectors of both countries, exchanging expertise and information in financial technologies, innovations, and payment systems, and highlighted the importance of joint initiatives that would enhance collaboration.

