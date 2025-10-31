Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector

    Finance
    • 31 October, 2025
    • 16:44
    Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector

    The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held discussions on emerging challenges in the banking sector, Report informs, citing the CBA.

    The meeting was chaired by CBA First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov and brought together leaders from banks represented in the expanded Board of the Azerbaijan Banks Association.

    Participants reviewed the performance results of the banking sector for the third quarter of the year, examined recent trends, and discussed new challenges facing the industry.

    In addition, strategic targets for regulation and supervision in the upcoming period were presented, and attendees exchanged views on other key issues on the sector's agenda.

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan banking sector challenges
    Photo
    Mərkəzi Bankda bank sektorunda yeni çağırışlar müzakirə olunub
    Photo
    В Центральном Банке обсуждены новые вызовы в банковском секторе

    Latest News

    18:17

    Armenia to receive €152 million in support from Germany

    Region
    18:00
    Photo
    Video

    Azerbaijani and Kazakh defense ministers meet in Almaty

    Military
    17:54

    Sahiba Gafarova to visit Brazil to attend COP30 – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:52

    Azeraluminium exports reach $92.2M in January–September

    Industry
    17:38

    Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan sign 2026 military cooperation plan – UPDATED

    Military
    17:28
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan discusses digital innovation in fintech

    Finance
    17:27

    Azerbaijani parliament speaker to travel to Egypt tomorrow – EXCLUSIVE

    Foreign policy
    17:15
    Photo

    Sofia hosts Bulgaria–Azerbaijan Business Forum

    Business
    17:13

    Ukrainian minister: Over 2,000 children in Ukraine injured since start of war - EXCLUSIVE

    Social security
    All News Feed