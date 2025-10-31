Azerbaijan Central Bank discusses new challenges in banking sector
- 31 October, 2025
- 16:44
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) held discussions on emerging challenges in the banking sector, Report informs, citing the CBA.
The meeting was chaired by CBA First Deputy Chairman Aliyar Mammadyarov and brought together leaders from banks represented in the expanded Board of the Azerbaijan Banks Association.
Participants reviewed the performance results of the banking sector for the third quarter of the year, examined recent trends, and discussed new challenges facing the industry.
In addition, strategic targets for regulation and supervision in the upcoming period were presented, and attendees exchanged views on other key issues on the sector's agenda.
