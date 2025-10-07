Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTSGabalaSummit2025 Turkic World

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 12:57
    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Azerbaijan maintains a stable and strong position regarding its public debt, Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Public Debt and Financial Liabilities Management under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

    He noted that many countries today face serious fiscal challenges due to high debt levels, which pose significant threats to macroeconomic stability and limit growth prospects.

    "Just last year, global public debt reached and exceeded $100 trillion, representing approximately 90% of global GDP. This is happening at a time when, despite the observed downward trend in interest rates, they remain high, increasing the cost of debt servicing. This, in turn, significantly limits countries' ability to allocate necessary funds for social programs and reduces their fiscal space for investment in critical productive infrastructure.

    I can note that Azerbaijan maintains a stable and strong position in this regard. As of the third quarter of 2025, our total debt amounts to almost 19.6% of GDP, a relatively low figure by any standard. Of this amount, 33% is external debt, while 67% is domestic. This is the result of a strategic approach initiated back in 2018 with the adoption of the first-ever public debt management strategy," stated Mursagulov.

    Azer Mursagulov Azerbaijan finance
    Азер Мурсагулов: Азербайджан в отношении госдолга сохраняет устойчивую и прочную позицию

    Latest News

    13:35

    President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the Organization of Turkic States has evolved into one of the significant geopolitical centers

    Foreign policy
    13:33

    Pakistani official: AZHAB is driving force for economic growth, trade and entrepreneurship

    Business
    13:28
    Photo
    Video

    President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Heads of State and Government participating in 12th Summit of OTS Council of Heads of State in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    13:24

    KOSGEB: Azerbaijan is platform promoting cooperation between OIC countries

    Business
    13:14

    Nargis Wieck: Germany, Azerbaijan discussing joint projects in water, agricultural sectors

    Infrastructure
    13:14

    OIC to launch SME Network

    Business
    13:06

    Global halal industry grows over 10% annually, says OIC official

    Business
    12:58

    German ambassador: Potential for co-op with Azerbaijan particularly high in renewables

    Energy
    12:57

    Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

    Finance
    All News Feed