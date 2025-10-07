Azer Mursagulov: Azerbaijan maintains stable, strong position regarding its public debt

Azerbaijan maintains a stable and strong position regarding its public debt, Azer Mursagulov, director of the Agency for Public Debt and Financial Liabilities Management under the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan, said at the opening ceremony of the German-Azerbaijani Export Finance Conference 2025, Report informs.

He noted that many countries today face serious fiscal challenges due to high debt levels, which pose significant threats to macroeconomic stability and limit growth prospects.

"Just last year, global public debt reached and exceeded $100 trillion, representing approximately 90% of global GDP. This is happening at a time when, despite the observed downward trend in interest rates, they remain high, increasing the cost of debt servicing. This, in turn, significantly limits countries' ability to allocate necessary funds for social programs and reduces their fiscal space for investment in critical productive infrastructure.

I can note that Azerbaijan maintains a stable and strong position in this regard. As of the third quarter of 2025, our total debt amounts to almost 19.6% of GDP, a relatively low figure by any standard. Of this amount, 33% is external debt, while 67% is domestic. This is the result of a strategic approach initiated back in 2018 with the adoption of the first-ever public debt management strategy," stated Mursagulov.